BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03, Zacks reports. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 424.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.