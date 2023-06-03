CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.56.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.34. CAE has a 1-year low of C$20.90 and a 1-year high of C$34.81. The company has a market cap of C$9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

