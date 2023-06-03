Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
CGO stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.