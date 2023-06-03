Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

CGO stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.