Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 854,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caleres by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.