Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.
Shares of Caleres stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 854,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.
CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.
