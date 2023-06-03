Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of CAL stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $697.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

