Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Cormark reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

