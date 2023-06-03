Capco Asset Management LLC Purchases 119,503 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,503 shares during the period. Gogo makes up 5.9% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 572,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gogo by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gogo Stock Up 2.2 %

Gogo stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 579,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,033. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.