Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,709.91

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,709.91 ($58.20) and traded as high as GBX 4,750 ($58.70). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,715 ($58.27), with a volume of 119,606 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,710.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,837.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,623.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 60 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,538.46%.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

