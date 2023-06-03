Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.75

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 604109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

