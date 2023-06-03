CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Stock Price Down 1%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Rating)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.