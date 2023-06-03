Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.19.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

