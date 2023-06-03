Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.62. 59,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 257,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Caravelle International Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caravelle International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caravelle International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, an ocean technology company, provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. It is engaged in the seaborne transportation service under voyage contracts, as well as vessel services for vessels for and on behalf of ship owners.

