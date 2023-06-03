CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $22,918.47 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $22,918.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,599.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $22,890.28.

On Monday, April 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 519,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,439. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $437.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

