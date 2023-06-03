Casper 1-Day Volume Tops $4.28 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $506.79 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,760,493,104 coins and its circulating supply is 11,076,520,062 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,759,070,730 with 11,075,180,412 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04642297 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,200,417.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.