Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 116,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,122,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $17.56 on Friday, hitting $226.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,358,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,899. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

