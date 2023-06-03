Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile
Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.