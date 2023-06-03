CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of CBRE Group worth $540,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.