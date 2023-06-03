CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.31

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.31 and traded as high as C$63.34. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$62.70, with a volume of 297,561 shares changing hands.

CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

