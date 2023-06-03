CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of CDW worth $502,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.71. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

