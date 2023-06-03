Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of CVE opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$31.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. 30.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

