CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.22% of CGI worth $249,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

