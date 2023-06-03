Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $42.45 million and $2.13 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,070,771,757 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

