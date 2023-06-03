Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $2.04. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 7,332 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.
