Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $493,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

