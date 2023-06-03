Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of CQP opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after buying an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

