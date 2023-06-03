Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.83

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.83 and traded as high as C$9.84. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.78, with a volume of 197,920 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cineplex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

