Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tidewater by 6.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,560,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 187,015 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $30,069,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $29,438,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Stock Up 5.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

