Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.