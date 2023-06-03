Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,932 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Trading Down 0.1 %

PI stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,707 shares of company stock worth $3,413,147 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Impinj

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

