Cipher Capital LP Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,549 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

