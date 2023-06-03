Cipher Capital LP Invests $472,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Stories

