Cipher Capital LP Invests $500,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Stericycle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.