Cipher Capital LP Makes New $450,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,900,000 after buying an additional 2,457,182 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068,206 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after buying an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 989,738 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

