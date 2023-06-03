Cipher Capital LP Makes New $557,000 Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,502,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

