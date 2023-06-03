Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.08) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

WPM stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,277.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.