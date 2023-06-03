Cipher Capital LP Purchases 24,392 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.