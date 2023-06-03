Cipher Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,374 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after acquiring an additional 395,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 394,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 546.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 426,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 360,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.