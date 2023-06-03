Cipher Capital LP Sells 5,097 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

