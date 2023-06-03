Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 56,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 212,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DAR opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

