Circle Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

