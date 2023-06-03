Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,155,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,266. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

