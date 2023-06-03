Citigroup Trims Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price to $6.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.95.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

