CL King Initiates Coverage on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $293.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $236.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.05. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.