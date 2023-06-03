Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.67

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 123825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,313 shares of company stock worth $367,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

