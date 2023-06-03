Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,651,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,880,000 after buying an additional 318,387 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,990,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,853 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,439.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,186,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 114,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,320,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after buying an additional 99,466 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

