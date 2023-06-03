Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.19% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMT traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 375,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,027. The firm has a market cap of $818.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

