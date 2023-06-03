Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 100,175 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,175 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 9,029,499 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.