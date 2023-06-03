Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.27. 844,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

