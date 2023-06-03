Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 706 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,464,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,713. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

