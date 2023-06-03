Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCH. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,270 ($28.05) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.88) to GBX 2,545 ($31.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.37) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,552.50 ($31.54).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,389 ($29.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,437.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,400.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,150.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,660.50 ($20.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($31.91).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a €0.78 ($0.84) dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,040.82%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($31.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.24 ($5,308.01). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 556 shares of company stock worth $1,293,113. Insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

